in News

Kratos Company TDI to Provide Turbine Engines for Boeing’s Attack Munition Kit

Image Title: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Source: Twitter
Kratos Company TDI to Provide Turbine Engines for Boeing's Attack Munition Kit - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Technical Directions Inc., a unit of Kratos’ Unmanned Systems Division, entered into a memorandum of understanding to supply turbine engines for Boeing’s Powered Joint Direct Attack Munition guidance kit.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions announced Monday that the TDI-J85 turbine engine will help the Powered JDAM achieve high-end range strike capability.

TDI’s turbine technology allows Boeing to optimize production of JDAM kits at a reduced cost. TDI-J85 is designed for commercial and military kerosene-grade turbine fuels, generating up to 1.5 kW of AC power as needed by P-JDAM.

“With the Kratos acquisition of TDI, we have substantially invested in manufacturability for production scale resulting in an incredibly high engine performance-to-cost ratio, while ensuring we can meet the large quantity deliveries predicted for the Powered JDAM system and program,” TDI Senior Vice President Joseph Kovasity said.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

BoeingGovconJoseph KovasityKratos Defense Security SolutionsMOUpowered jdamTDI-J85 turbine engineTechnical Directions Inc.

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

Godspeed Capital Invests in Health Care-Focused Architecture and Design Firm SHA - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Godspeed Capital Invests in Health Care-Focused Architecture and Design Firm SHA
Marisa Veseli Appointed to Senior Director Role at Peraton - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Marisa Veseli Appointed to Senior Director Role at Peraton