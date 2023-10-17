Kratos Company TDI to Provide Turbine Engines for Boeing’s Attack Munition Kit

Technical Directions Inc., a unit of Kratos’ Unmanned Systems Division, entered into a memorandum of understanding to supply turbine engines for Boeing’s Powered Joint Direct Attack Munition guidance kit.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions announced Monday that the TDI-J85 turbine engine will help the Powered JDAM achieve high-end range strike capability.

TDI’s turbine technology allows Boeing to optimize production of JDAM kits at a reduced cost. TDI-J85 is designed for commercial and military kerosene-grade turbine fuels, generating up to 1.5 kW of AC power as needed by P-JDAM.

“With the Kratos acquisition of TDI, we have substantially invested in manufacturability for production scale resulting in an incredibly high engine performance-to-cost ratio, while ensuring we can meet the large quantity deliveries predicted for the Powered JDAM system and program,” TDI Senior Vice President Joseph Kovasity said.