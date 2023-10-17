in News

Databricks Adds Unified Data Management Offering to AWS Marketplace; Aaron Kinworthy Quoted

Aaron Kinworthy/Databricks
Databricks Adds Unified Data Management Offering to AWS Marketplace; Aaron Kinworthy Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Databricks‘ enterprise software is now available to the intelligence community through Amazon Web Services’ digital catalog of third-party software, data and services.

The company said Monday its listing in AWS Marketplace for IC will allow customers to purchase and deploy a suite of artificial intelligence-powered tools to build, maintain and unify their data, analytics and AI tools.

“The Databricks Platform combines the best elements to work with structured and unstructured data for analytics and AI to deliver on mission-critical objectives and accelerate digital transformation,” said Aaron Kinworthy, vice president of federal sales at Databricks.

San Franciso, California-headquartered Databricks offers a data lakehouse architecture that consolidates data, analytics and AI tools into a unified environment.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Aaron KinworthyAWS MarketplaceDatabricksGovconintelligence community

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

CBP to Award Sole-Source Contract for Aerostat Operation, Sustainment Support Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CBP to Award Sole-Source Contract for Aerostat Operation, Sustainment Support Services
Godspeed Capital Invests in Health Care-Focused Architecture and Design Firm SHA - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Godspeed Capital Invests in Health Care-Focused Architecture and Design Firm SHA