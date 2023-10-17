Databricks Adds Unified Data Management Offering to AWS Marketplace; Aaron Kinworthy Quoted

Databricks‘ enterprise software is now available to the intelligence community through Amazon Web Services’ digital catalog of third-party software, data and services.

The company said Monday its listing in AWS Marketplace for IC will allow customers to purchase and deploy a suite of artificial intelligence-powered tools to build, maintain and unify their data, analytics and AI tools.

“The Databricks Platform combines the best elements to work with structured and unstructured data for analytics and AI to deliver on mission-critical objectives and accelerate digital transformation,” said Aaron Kinworthy, vice president of federal sales at Databricks.

San Franciso, California-headquartered Databricks offers a data lakehouse architecture that consolidates data, analytics and AI tools into a unified environment.