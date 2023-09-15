NSF, Partners to Fund Semiconductor Research, Talent Development Efforts

The National Science Foundation and its partners Ericsson, IBM, Intel and Samsung have committed approximately $45.6 million to fund 24 projects aimed at advancing the semiconductor industry through technology innovation and talent development.

NSF said Thursday the investment will be used to help expedite research, accelerate commercialization and create practical training opportunities for the future workforce amid the rising demand for semiconductors in the U.S.

The projects are part of NSF’s Future of Semiconductors program and involve 47 academic and research institutions.

FuSe is aligned with the objectives outlined in the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 and will serve as a catalyst for the development of a skilled U.S.-based workforce and the expansion of knowledge critical for semiconductor and microelectronics advancements.

Focusing on three key research areas, the projects will delve into domain-specifc computing research, heterogeneous integration and new materials for semiconductor-based systems.

In January, NSF and the four companies formed a public-private partnership to bolster the American semiconductor design and manufacturing sector.

“By supporting novel, transdisciplinary research, we will enable breakthroughs in semiconductors and microelectronics and address the national need for a reliable, secure supply of innovative semiconductor technologies, systems and professionals,” commented Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of NSF.