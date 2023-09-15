in Executive Moves, News

Andrea Joyce Appointed Maxar Financial Planning & Analysis VP

Andrea Joyce, a 15-year Lockheed Martin veteran, has joined Westminster, Colorado-based satellite imagery provider Maxar Technologies as vice president of financial planning and analysis.

Prior to Maxar, Joyce was business operations director for global security at Lockheed, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Her more than a decade career at the Bethesda, Maryland-based defense and aerospace contractor included time as business operations senior manager, finance manager and senior financial analyst with oversight of various government and international contracts.

She first joined Lockheed in 2008 as a contracts negotiator.

Joyce holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree from Santa Clara University’s Leavey School of Business.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

