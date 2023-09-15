Redhorse Issues Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report for 2023; John Zangardi Quoted

Redhorse says in its 2023 greenhouse gas emissions report that it had produced, on average, the equivalent of 68.14 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year from calendar year 2020 through 2022.

The Virginia-based consulting services provider explained in the report, which was produced using the Persefoni platform, that the amount roughly equates to the emissions produced by 15 passenger vehicles.

Redhorse noted, however, that the 2023 report only contains Scope 2 emissions — defined by the GHG Protocol as those indirectly produced through the use of electricity and other utilities — but that it would aim to expand coverage in future reports.

The company, whose offerings include energy management and environmental services, went on to underscore its commitment to ensuring that operations meet the requirements of resource stewardship amid efforts to achieve mission goals.

For his part, Redhorse CEO John Zangardi expressed support for the efforts of his company’s clients to achieve net-zero operations. The two-time Wash100 awardee added that he and the organization “are committed to setting the example with our efforts to account for our carbon footprint and bring that understanding to our clients and teaming partners.”