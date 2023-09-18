in News, Space

Judith Pryor: Export-Import Bank Considers Over $5B in Funding Proposals From Satellite Industry

Judith Pryor Sworn
Judith Pryor: Export-Import Bank Considers Over $5B in Funding Proposals From Satellite Industry - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Judith Pryor, first vice president and vice chair of the board of directors of the Export-Import Bank of the U.S., said the export credit agency is reviewing approximately $5.3 billion in financing proposals from the satellite industry, SpaceNews reported Friday.

She said funding proposals worth $1.3 billion under review are “likely to come to fruition” within a year to be followed shortly by approximately $4 billion in additional deals.

“What we see at Ex-Im are less GEO and more LEO megaconstellations. Certainly that’s the way the industry is heading,” Pryor said at a conference.

The Ex-Im official said the bank was also looking at proposals for Earth observation and new space platforms while remaining “agnostic” about specific technologies or companies.

In 2020, the bank started extending help to U.S. space companies facing competition from Chinese government-backed firms through the Program on China and Transformational Exports.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Earth observationEx-ImGovconGovCon FinanceJudith Pryormegaconstellationsatellite constellationsatellite industrySpaceU.S. Export-Import Bank

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

L3Harris Books $84M Air Force Contract for Radios, Comms Systems & Support Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
L3Harris Books $84M Air Force Contract for Radios, Comms Systems & Support Services
CACI Concludes Key Testing Phase for SDA's PWSA Transport Layer; Todd Probert Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CACI Concludes Key Testing Phase for SDA’s PWSA Transport Layer; Todd Probert Quoted