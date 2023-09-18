CACI Concludes Key Testing Phase for SDA’s PWSA Transport Layer; Todd Probert Quoted

CACI has finished the Optical Communication Terminal Interoperability Testing for its CrossBeam OCT as part of the Space Development Agency‘s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture program.

Now, CrossBeam OCT’s evaluation is able to progress with optical payloads to further demonstrate its interoperability, CACI announced from its Reston, Virginia headquarters on Monday.

“Our proven, mature and low-risk technology, combined with our advancements in scalable, U.S.-based manufacturing capacity, will rapidly transform sensing and communications for national security missions,” said Todd Probert, president of national security and innovative solutions at CACI and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

The CrossBeam OCT will be integrated into the data relay and tracking network for Tranche 1, which will include 126 satellites in the Transport Layer, 35 in the Tracking Layer and 12 tactical demonstration satellites. SDA expects to begin fielding this portion of the PWSA in late 2024.

Probert said that CACI’s optical communications technologies will help the agency “build the foundation of future warfighting infrastructure and resilient networks across all domains.”

During the evaluation, CrossBeam became the first SDA-compliant terminal to set up a continuous data communication link with the reference modem. The assessment was conducted by a Lockheed Martin-led team that produced 42 satellites for Tranche 1’s Transport Layer, which will offer a resilient, low-latency, high-volume data transport communication system once deployed. This capability is intended to deliver worldwide communications access and persistent regional encrypted connectivity as part of the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.