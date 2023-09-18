L3Harris Books $84M Air Force Contract for Radios, Comms Systems & Support Services

L3Harris Technologies will deliver radios and communications systems to the U.S. Air Force under a five-year, $83.5 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to support the Counter-Narcotics and Global Threats program.

The Department of Defense said Friday the contractor will also provide equipment, parts and spares, maintenance and training support as well as engineering services to assist government efforts in detecting, mitigating and addressing national security threats such as piracy, illegal drugs and trafficking, and transnational organized crime.

Work under the single-award IDIQ will be conducted in the United States and outside the continental U.S. It is scheduled to run through Sept. 14, 2028.

The Acquisition Management and Integration Center of Air Combat Command serves as the contracting activity. It is obligating $869,000 in fiscal 2022 and 2023 operation and maintenance funds at the time of award.

In March, the Air Force selected 18 companies to work under the Counter-Narcotics and Global Threats Operations, Logistics and Training Support program. The follow-on contract has a $960 million ceiling and a nine-year period.