SAIC, LeoLabs Partner on Space Tracking Software Development

Science Applications International Corp. and LeoLabs have agreed to design and develop a software prototype meant to support national security and government civilian agencies in their space monitoring activities, SpaceNews reported Tuesday.

The two companies will use the Koverse data management platform to develop the space tracking software, which will gather data from U.S. military’s space-track.org and other sources and analyze it using SAIC’s Tenjin data science tool.

Matthew Hungerford, chief technology officer of SAIC’s space business, said the companies expect to have minimum viable product by the end of 2023 and expects the space-tracking software to back “unique government use cases and data access requirements while leveraging LeoLabs’ commercial technology capabilities.”

According to the report, the U.S. Space Force’s space-tracking units and the Department of Commerce’s space traffic management office are among the potential customers of the prototype system.