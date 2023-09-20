Leidos to Deploy Logistics Platform Under Army CHS-6 IT Hardware Contract; Gerry Fasano Quoted

Leidos will field a logistics tool to help the U.S. Army manage cybersecurity and supply chain risks and reduce total lifecycle costs under the potential 10-year, $7.9 billion Common Hardware Systems-6th Generation contract.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said Tuesday the Leidos Intelligent Logistics Platform seeks to improve mission readiness by enabling the service branch to make informed decisions throughout the lifecycle of information technology hardware and C5ISR systems.

The technology and engineering services contractor will also support a digital infrastructure using automation and analytics under the CHS-6 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which will facilitate the consolidated procurement of hardware, equipment and services in support of a unified network for multidomain operations and Joint All Domain Command and Control.

The CHS-6 contract awarded by the Army in August has a four-year base term and two three-year option periods.

Gerry Fasano, president of defense group at Leidos, said supply chain resiliency has become a national priority and through the contract, the company will work to provide a model meant to improve visibility into operations by combining flexible tools with predictive analytics and artificial intelligence.

Fasano, a four-time Wash100 awardee, added that the company will provide the Army with transparency and flexibility to help the service meet its JADC2 objectives.

