Former Booz Allen Exec Jamie Ter Beest Assumes CTO Role at RS21

Jamie Ter Beest, a technology leader with over two decades of experience at Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined data science company RS21 as chief technology officer.

Charles Rath, president and CEO of RS21, said in a statement published Thursday the new CTO’s expertise in artificial intelligence/machine learning and advanced technologies as well as his experience in government and defense innovation and implementation will help expand the company’s capabilities and services for federal and defense customers.

During his stint at Booz Allen, Ter Beest served in different positions such as senior consultant, lead associate and most recently, chief engineer.

He previously oversaw projects covering a diverse range of technology domains such as AI/ML, natural language processing, cybersecurity, wireless engineering, mixed reality, command and control systems, sensor fusion and force protection.

His career also includes time working as senior principal engineer at General Dynamics’ information technology business.

Aside from Ter Beest’s appointment, RS21 also named Benjamin Franich as vice president of federal growth recently.