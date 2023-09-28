in Executive Moves, News

Benjamin Franich Named Federal Growth VP at Data Science Company RS21

Benjamin Franich/PRWeb
Benjamin Franich, former Edgewater Federal Solutions executive, was appointed vice president of federal growth at data science company RS21.

RS21 said Wednesday the senior business development leader will be responsible for driving its advanced data technologies into the federal information technology environment to support the company’s growth in the national public sector.

Franich brings to his new role years-long experience in supporting business expansion in the federal landscape, catering to customers in energy, national security and health sectors. He most recently served as VP of capture and proposals at Edgewater.

“Ben has an exceptional track record in navigating the complexities of the federal space and providing innovative solutions that are tailored for our government customers,” commented Charles Rath, president and CEO of RS21.

RS21 utilizes artificial intelligence, design, data engineering and modern software development approach to assist government clients in their data-driven decision-making efforts. The company was awarded Phase II and III Small Business Innovation Research contracts to advance its predictive maintenance and condition-based maintenance offerings in support of satellites and other critical assets. The U.S. Air Force, Space Force and Department of Homeland Security are some of its customers.

Written by Christine Thropp

