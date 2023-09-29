ManTech, Georgia Tech Startup Incubator Team Up to Launch Promising Cyber Companies

ManTech has entered into a partnership to support entrepreneurs involved in the Cyber and Emerging Technologies Program of the Advanced Technology Development Center, the state of Georgia’s startup incubator.

The company announced Thursday that it is collaborating with ATDC’s manager, the Georgia Institute of Technology, to launch companies with disruptive innovations that can be used in government cybersecurity.

ATDC has been funding and helping tech entrepreneurs build and launch businesses Since 1980. The new partnership will focus on cyber startups, which will receive training and mentoring opportunities so that they can secure and maximize funding from the federal Small Business Innovation Research program.

Blair Tighe, emerging tech liaison at Georgia Tech, was appointed to oversee the partnership. He will engage with ManTech to get access to mentor companies and classes while using ATDC’s Connect program to find investments, pilot projects and customers for the budding enterprises.

“ManTech is proud to work with ATDC in an industry-leading initiative that will accelerate government access to highly differentiated cyber and emerging tech solutions with the potential to stop even the most insidious cyberattacks on contact,” said Joe Cubba, ManTech executive vice president and chief growth officer.