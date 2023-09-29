in News, Space

Mynaric Optical Communication Terminals Achieve SDA Compliance; Mustafa Veziroglu Quoted

Mynaric’s Condor Mk3 optical communications terminals are now compliant with the requirements of the Space Development Agency’s OCT Standard.

The milestone marks the completion of the optical verification and Phase I interoperability trials of Condor Mk3, which will be installed on the Tranche 1 Transport Layer communication satellites owned by Northrop Grumman, Mynaric said Thursday.

The optical verification tests took place in Mynaric’s site in Germany, while interoperability trials were performed at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. Condor Mk3 was evaluated for optical inter-satellite link capabilities, apart from pointing, acquisition and tracking performance.

“With this important step completed, we’re on track to start delivering scalable products to our customers,” Mynaric CEO Mustafa Veziroglu remarked. “As industry demand continues to increase, we can proudly say that Mynaric is ready to deliver rapidly increasing quantities of Condor Mk3 to our customers in the coming months.” 

Jamie Bennet

