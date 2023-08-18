Integral Federal Lands FBI Contract for Cyber Support & Analysis

Integral Federal has received a contract from the FBI to provide a multi-agency cyber center with investigative and business analysis services over a two-year period.

The intelligence and national security services company said Thursday it will deliver cyber, financial, virtual currency and data analytics support to the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force Criminal Mission Center.

Commenting on the award, Ben Johnston, senior vice president of operations at the Rockville, Maryland-based company, said the company is looking forward “to support investigations for the US Government’s Cyber Criminal mission.”

The NCIJTF is made up of more than 30 agencies across law enforcement, intelligence and defense communities. It is responsible for coordinating, integrating and sharing information in support of cyber threat investigations and other related efforts.