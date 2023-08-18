in Contract Awards, News

Integral Federal Lands FBI Contract for Cyber Support & Analysis

Integral Federal/ https://integralfed.com/
Integral Federal Lands FBI Contract for Cyber Support & Analysis - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Integral Federal has received a contract from the FBI to provide a multi-agency cyber center with investigative and business analysis services over a two-year period.

The intelligence and national security services company said Thursday it will deliver cyber, financial, virtual currency and data analytics support to the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force Criminal Mission Center.

Commenting on the award, Ben Johnston, senior vice president of operations at the Rockville, Maryland-based company, said the company is looking forward “to support investigations for the US Government’s Cyber Criminal mission.”

The NCIJTF is made up of more than 30 agencies across law enforcement, intelligence and defense communities. It is responsible for coordinating, integrating and sharing information in support of cyber threat investigations and other related efforts.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Ben JohnstonCMCcontract awardCriminal Mission CenterCybersecurityfbiGovconIntegral FederalNational Cyber Investigative Joint Task ForceNCIJTF

Written by Kacey Roberts

Boeing to Begin MD-90 Airplane Modifications for NASA's Experimental X-66A Aircraft - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Boeing to Begin MD-90 Airplane Modifications for NASA’s Experimental X-66A Aircraft
SSC Taps Capella Space Subsidiary to Provide Commercial Satellite Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SSC Taps Capella Space Subsidiary to Provide Commercial Satellite Services