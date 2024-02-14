LMI Receives Air Force Contract for Data & Analysis Services; Jon Baba, Trish Csank Quoted

LMI has secured a potential five-year, $33.9 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide data and analysis services in support of the service branch’s Readiness-Based Sparing and Readiness-Spares Packages.

Under the contract, the company said Tuesday it will help the Air Force Sustainment Center Logistics Directorate improve supply chain readiness, facilitate the decision-making process and provide optimization tools to help meet the goals of AFSC 2.0 and the Digital Depot Vision for Industry.

“We are thrilled at LMI to bring our expertise, proven analytic tools, and processes and to continue to deliver superior logistics support to our Air Force partners,” said Jon Baba, senior vice president of LMI’s defense market.

The management consulting firm has worked with the service branch to build, operate and maintain a set of aircraft sustainment models for over 35 years.

“We are delighted to continue to provide world-class supply chain support and expertise to our AFSC mission partner. Our priority remains sustaining weapon system readiness to deliver America’s air power for great power competition,” said Trish Csank, VP for supply chain management at LMI.