SSC Taps Capella Space Subsidiary to Provide Commercial Satellite Services

Capella Space‘s federal business arm was awarded spot on a potential 10-year contract to deliver data from its constellation of synthetic aperture radar satellites to the U.S. Space Force.

The Proliferated Low Earth Orbit Satellite-Based Services contract will enable Capella to work faster with the Space Systems Command on commercial satellite services and to expand the availability of continuous, all-weather global imagery for critical space missions, the California-based company said Friday.

“Through this award, we will be able to provide more timely, high-resolution SAR data to support U.S. Space Force missions through our rapidly growing constellation,” remarked Payam Banazadeh, CEO and founder of Capella Space.

Capella Federal’s work will run through July 2028with an option for an additional five years.

SSC-operated Commercial Satellite Communications Office facilitated the Defense Information Systems Agency’s award of the contract.

Written by Kacey Roberts

