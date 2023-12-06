Jim Blastos Assumes Supply Chain Management VP Role at Austal USA

Jim Blastos , formerly vice president of global supply chain at Autocar Trucks, has been named VP of supply chain management at Austal USA .

He will oversee procurement, strategic sourcing, warehousing, logistics, material management and production control, the shipbuilder said Monday.

Before his tenure at Autocar Trucks, Blastos held various executive roles, including as VP of supply chain at Overhead Door Corp., VP/senior director of supply chain and operations at BAE Systems & DRS Technologies, chief operating officer at Pacific Pathway and VP of operations at HD Supply.

Furthermore, Blastos brings a decade of experience as a global supply chain executive at General Electric .

His career also includes serving in the U.S. Navy between 1986 and 1995.