in News

Boeing to Begin MD-90 Airplane Modifications for NASA’s Experimental X-66A Aircraft

Photo / boeing.mediaroom.com
Boeing to Begin MD-90 Airplane Modifications for NASA's Experimental X-66A Aircraft - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Boeing has marked a milestone in its development of an experimental plane as part of NASA’s Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project.

The company said Thursday the MD-90 airplane is now at a Boeing facility where it will undergo modifications to enable the Transonic Truss-Braced Wing configuration testing in support of the X-66A aircraft development.

NASA envisions X-66A to help the U.S. reach its target of net-zero aviation greenhouse gas emissions. According to Boeing, up to 30 percent reductions in fuel use and emissions could be achieved using the TTBW design and other technological advances.

“We at NASA are excited to be working with Boeing on the X-66A Sustainable Flight Demonstrator making critical contributions to accelerate aviation towards its 2050 net-zero greenhouse gas emission goal,” said Ed Waggoner, deputy associate administrator for programs in the NASA Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate.

Ground and flight testing for the aircraft is expected to begin in 2028

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

BoeingEd WaggonerGovconNASASustainable Flight DemonstratorTransonic Truss-Braced WingTTBWX-66A

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Leidos Secures $95M Navy Medium Unmanned Vessel Maintenance Task Order; Gerry Fasano Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Leidos Secures $95M Navy Medium Unmanned Vessel Maintenance Task Order; Gerry Fasano Quoted
Integral Federal Lands FBI Contract for Cyber Support & Analysis - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Integral Federal Lands FBI Contract for Cyber Support & Analysis