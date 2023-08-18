Boeing to Begin MD-90 Airplane Modifications for NASA’s Experimental X-66A Aircraft

Boeing has marked a milestone in its development of an experimental plane as part of NASA’s Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project.

The company said Thursday the MD-90 airplane is now at a Boeing facility where it will undergo modifications to enable the Transonic Truss-Braced Wing configuration testing in support of the X-66A aircraft development.

NASA envisions X-66A to help the U.S. reach its target of net-zero aviation greenhouse gas emissions. According to Boeing, up to 30 percent reductions in fuel use and emissions could be achieved using the TTBW design and other technological advances.

“We at NASA are excited to be working with Boeing on the X-66A Sustainable Flight Demonstrator making critical contributions to accelerate aviation towards its 2050 net-zero greenhouse gas emission goal,” said Ed Waggoner, deputy associate administrator for programs in the NASA Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate.

Ground and flight testing for the aircraft is expected to begin in 2028