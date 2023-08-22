in Contract Awards, News

C3 AI Books Task Order to Help USAF Conserve Flight Energy

C3 AI will work to enhance flight energy conservation for the U.S. Air Force via a task order under a preexisting $500 million production-other transaction agreement with the Department of Defense.

The software services provider said Monday the award covers helping the military branch adopt its air logistics optimization application, a technology designed to formulate efficient flight protocols through predictive models.

In December 2021, C3 AI inked an agreement with the DOD that allows for the rapid integration of the company’s AI-based offerings by its various agencies within a five-year period.

Included among those offerings is the air logistics optimization app, which is capable of curtailing the time required for generating AI insights from data collection to two hours from three days.

C3 AI noted that USAF will use the tech to significantly decrease fuel consumption without compromising combat capabilities.

Written by Kacey Roberts

