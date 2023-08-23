DOD Eyes On-Ramping Process for 2 Pools of Information Analysis Center Multiple-Award Contract

The Department of Defense has disclosed its intent to conduct an on-ramping process for Pools 1 and 2 of a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract used to provide mission-critical research and development support across DOD.

DOD plans to launch a full-and-open competition and award about three IDIQ contracts under Pool 1 of the Information Analysis Center contract vehicle, according to a presolicitation notice published Monday.

For Pool 2, the department intends to conduct a partial small business set-aside competition with plans to award about two contracts.

Both pools of the IAC MAC vehicle are set to expire on Sept. 29, 2027.

Service branches, combatant commands, other DOD components and federal agencies can use the IAC vehicle to acquire R&D services across several areas, including autonomous systems, directed energy, weapons systems, simulation and modeling, cybersecurity and biometrics.

The Pentagon plans to release the solicitation and requirements documents for the two IAC on-ramp competition pools on or after Sept. 5.

In September 2022, DOD announced plans to award a modification to increase the ceiling value of the $28 billion IAC MAC vehicle to $48 billion.