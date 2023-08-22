in Cybersecurity, News

General Dynamics IT Business, Fornetix Demonstrate Zero Trust Tactical Edge Platform

General Dynamics‘ information technology unit and Fornetix demonstrated zero trust security for mission data applications at the tactical edge through a series of U.S. Army Pacific-sponsored exercises.

The two companies helped Army I Corps deploy a cybersecurity platform at the biennial Talisman Sabre military training activity in Australia to support the exchange of information between global mission partners on a contested battlefield, General Dynamics IT said Monday.

In the demo, the partnership used Fornetix’s VaultCore encryption key management platform to enable the zero trust capability for combat environments where connectivity is challenging.

“Having a zero trust at the edge capability will provide our combatants with a critical advantage over our adversaries,” said Brian Sheridan, senior vice president of GDIT’s defense division.

He added the technology could help the Department of Defense advance its Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control strategy.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

