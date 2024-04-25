Textron Aviation Awarded $121M Navy Contract Modification for Multi-Engine Training System Aircraft

u003Cpu003Eu003Ca href=”https://executivebiz.com/?s=textron” target=”_blank”u003ETextronu003C/au003E’s aviation business will manufacture and deliver 14 u003Ca href=”https://www.defense.gov/News/Contracts/Contract/Article/3754777/#:~:text=the%20contracting%20activity.-,Textron,-Aviation%20Inc.%2C%20Wichita” target=”_blank”u003EMulti-Engine Training System aircraftu003C/au003E to the U.S. Navy under a $121.3 million contract modification.u003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003EThe Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard will use the aircraft as an intermediate and advanced training platform for the service branches’ P-8, EP-3, KC-130, E-6, E-2, CMV-22 and MV-22 aircraft, the Department of Defense said Thursday.u003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003EOverall, the training support is aligned with the Chief Naval Air Training’s mission of sufficiently producing aviators and flight officers for naval air operations.u003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Ca href=”https://www.textron.com/About/Our-Businesses/Textron-Aviation” target=”_blank”u003ETextron Aviationu003C/au003E will perform the majority of contract work at its Wichita, Kansas site, and is expected to complete deliveries in September 2025.u003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003EAt the time of award, Naval Air Systems Command will obligate the full contract modification amount from the Navy’s fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement funds.u003C/pu003E