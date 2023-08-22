in Contract Awards, News

Airbus US to Modernize Mission Equipment Tech on Army National Guard Aircraft

UH-72A Lakota
The U.S. space and defense business arm of Airbus has secured a $27.8 million contract to modify up to 50 units of the Army National Guard’s UH-72 Lakota light utility helicopter to enable enhanced day and night operations.

The company said Monday the initiative requires modernizing the Mission Equipment Package of the military reserve’s fleet of Security & Support Battalion aircraft.

Retrofitting work will include installing advanced moving maps, enhanced digital interfaces, new monitors, airborne mission management systems and other system improvements at Airbus’ Columbus, Mississippi helicopter production facility.

“This award provides pilots with significantly increased functionality and capability to carry out today’s demanding missions, further enhancing the Lakota’s value as an [intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance] asset for the National Guard.” commented Scott Tumpak, vice president of military line of business at Airbus U.S. Space & Defense.

ARNG uses the UH-72As to conduct domestic operations, counter illegal drug activities and secure borders.

Written by Kacey Roberts

