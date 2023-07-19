in News, Technology

HP Federal’s Tommy Gardner on Improving Customer Experience in Government

Tommy Gardner / Linkedin
HP Federal's Tommy Gardner on Improving Customer Experience in Government - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Tommy Gardner, chief technology officer of HP Federal, said government agencies looking to improve customer experience should not only change their mindset but also consider budget, GovLoop reported Tuesday.

Customer experience is defined by money as most experiences are,” said Gardner, a key member of Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Expert program.

“Most organizations have more unacceptable risk than they’ve got money for,” he noted. “So you’re trying to find the best use for your dollar.”

Gardner also highlighted the importance of communication as agencies pursue technology modernization efforts to enhance customer experience.

“The best thing we can do is form communication links between our team and the agency team,” Gardner noted.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

budgetcommunicationcustomer experienceCXGovconHP FederalTommy Gardner

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

ASRC Taps Parsons for $130M NASA Construction Management & Engineering Services Delivery; Jon Moretta Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ASRC Taps Parsons for $130M NASA Construction Management & Engineering Services Delivery; Jon Moretta Quoted
Hypergiant Books $61M Air Force Contract for Cloud C2 User Interface Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Hypergiant Books $61M Air Force Contract for Cloud C2 User Interface Development