HP Federal’s Tommy Gardner on Improving Customer Experience in Government

Tommy Gardner, chief technology officer of HP Federal, said government agencies looking to improve customer experience should not only change their mindset but also consider budget, GovLoop reported Tuesday.

“Customer experience is defined by money as most experiences are,” said Gardner, a key member of Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Expert program.

“Most organizations have more unacceptable risk than they’ve got money for,” he noted. “So you’re trying to find the best use for your dollar.”

Gardner also highlighted the importance of communication as agencies pursue technology modernization efforts to enhance customer experience.

“The best thing we can do is form communication links between our team and the agency team,” Gardner noted.