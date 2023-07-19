Hypergiant Books $61M Air Force Contract for Cloud C2 User Interface Development

Artificial intelligence company Hypergiant has secured a potential three-year, $61 million contract from the U.S. Air Force for continued development of a cloud-based command and control user interface in support of the Advanced Battle Management System program.

The Austin, Texas-based contractor said Tuesday it will work on the Joint Effects for Real-time Integrated C2 Operations to enable the use of Common Battle Management User Interface on Tactical Operations Center Family of Systems.

“JERIC2O is… designed for tactical command and control and drives machine-to-machine integration with additional echelons of command,” said Brian Perlik, CBC2 chief engineer. “It’s designed to be extensible to additional use cases and evolving distributed battle management conops in development across the [Department of the Air Force].”

The Hypergiant technology features a data-agnostic system, data-driven platform and cloud to edge technology. Its design was completed under a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III award.