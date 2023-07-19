ASRC Taps Parsons for $130M NASA Construction Management & Engineering Services Delivery; Jon Moretta Quoted

Parsons Corporation has won a potential $130 million award as part of NASA’s Repairs, Operations, Maintenance and Engineering vehicle for facilities construction management and engineering services.

The company’s contracting responsibilities will support ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics’ work under a $320 million ROME deal, Parsons announced from its Centerville, Virginia headquarters on Wednesday.

Jon Moretta , president of engineered systems at Parsons, said the company is committed to advancing its three decades of partnership with NASA as a part of ASRC Federal’s team.

He said that Parsons “will continue supporting the agency’s mission of pioneering the future in space exploration, scientific discovery and aeronautics research” by harnessing its global infrastructure, engineering and technical experience.

The ROME contract vehicle targets the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, the Wallops Flight Facility and related Naval operations on Wallops Island, Virginia and all other facilities affiliated with Goddard – which hosts scientists, engineers and technologists developing spacecraft, instruments and other technologies designed to study the earth and broader universe. Wallops offers agile and affordable flight and launch range services to both public and private sector clients.

Parsons’ contracting work builds on portions of a previous NASA contract it received in 2017 for engineering, infrastructure, information technology and program management services at Goddard, which will be expanded to include Wallops under the ROME award.