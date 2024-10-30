Empower AI Awarded 5-Year Broad Agency Agreement With DLA

Empower AI has been awarded a five-year broad agency agreement by the Defense Logistics Agency’s Acquisition Modernization Technology Research Program Management Office to enhance its operations and warfighter readiness .

The company said Tuesday the BAA, sponsored by the DLA Contracting Services Office in Philadelphia, covers the use of machine learning to provide technical and process support to the AMTR. The project is in line with DLA’s strategy for 2025 through 2030, whose focus areas include:

Optimizing enterprise IT modernization

Integrating data science and analytics

Implementing innovative processes

Utilizing a connected and secure supply chain

Capitalizing on emerging technology

Boosting industry engagement for innovation

Building a knowledge-rich acquisition workforce

Enhancing market intelligence