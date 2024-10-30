Empower AI Awarded 5-Year Broad Agency Agreement With DLA

Empower AI has been awarded a five-year broad agency agreement by the Defense Logistics Agency’s Acquisition Modernization Technology Research Program Management Office to enhance its operations and warfighter readiness.
The company said Tuesday the BAA, sponsored by the DLA Contracting Services Office in Philadelphia, covers the use of machine learning to provide technical and process support to the AMTR. The project is in line with DLA’s strategy for 2025 through 2030, whose focus areas include:
- Optimizing enterprise IT modernization
- Integrating data science and analytics
- Implementing innovative processes
- Utilizing a connected and secure supply chain
- Capitalizing on emerging technology
- Boosting industry engagement for innovation
- Building a knowledge-rich acquisition workforce
- Enhancing market intelligence
Jeff Bohling, CEO of Empower AI and a 2024 Wash100 Award winner, remarked, “Managing an efficient global supply chain for the Department of Defense takes continuous adoption of new technology and processes. We will help DLA take advantage of modernization opportunities that lead to faster procurements, more informed decision making, and enhanced security.”