BlueHalo Opens New Office at FISTA Innovation Park in Oklahoma

BlueHalo recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new office in Lawton, Oklahoma, to expand support and collaboration with U.S. Army customers at Fort Sill on the development of next-generation counter-uncrewed aerial systems and air defense training platforms.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said Tuesday the new office at the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator, or FISTA, Innovation Park is expected to generate highly skilled jobs in the region to help address the U.S. national security missions.

“The evolving threats that our warfighters face every day on the battlefield require us to continually innovate to develop the technologies that will prepare them for mission success and bring them home safely,” said Jimmy Jenkins, president of the armed forces portfolio at BlueHalo.

“Fort Sill is home to our Nation’s very best weapons system training and development. That’s why we’re expanding our presence and increasing our investment here in Oklahoma–to support this shared mission and deliver soldier-focused innovation from training through deployment,” added the retired U.S. Army colonel.

New Oklahoma Office

Through the new office, the defense contractor will expand its tech offerings and provide support for its Virtual Systems Trainer, or VST.

VST is a virtual reality-based system designed to support portable or fixed training locations for weapons systems training. The VST product suite includes the Stinger-Lite, Stinger and Javelin trainers.

At Fort Sill, BlueHalo has an immersive training dome called the Integrated Moving Target Simulator, which provides military customers with a realistic battlefield environment.