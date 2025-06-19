Retired Air Force Official Scott Howell Joins SIXGEN Board

Cybersecurity company SIXGEN has appointed to its board of directors Scott Howell, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant general and former commander of the Joint Special Operations Command. SIXGEN said Wednesday that Howell’s experience will enhance its efforts to help strengthen national security through the adoption of advanced cybersecurity technologies and partnerships with the U.S. defense and intelligence sectors.

Howell’s Experience at JSOC, USSOCOM

Howell served as JSOC chief for three years, according to his LinkedIn profile. During his term at the command, he led its special operations countering threats to the U.S. homeland and American global interests. He also managed the training and development of U.S. military leaders and warfighters.

Before leading JSOC, Howell had a stint of over a year as the vice commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command. His USSOCOM roles included planning, coordinating and implementing the command’s collaborative efforts with the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Joint Staff, military services and other government units.

Remarks by SIXGEN’s Jack Wilmer

Jack Wilmer, SIXGEN’s CEO, said the company highlights its reputation as a “trusted national-security partner,” with Howell’s board membership.

“His wealth of experience will translate next-generation cyber-EW solutions into concrete mission outcomes, closing critical gaps and countering emerging threats across the defense ecosystem,” the company’s chief noted.