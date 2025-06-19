Lockheed Martin Delivers 8th THAAD Battery to US Government

Lockheed Martin has delivered to the U.S. government the minimum engagement package of the eighth Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, battery.

The global defense technology company said Wednesday the recent development significantly bolsters the Army’s capabilities to eliminate ballistic missile threats, thus enhancing homeland defense capabilities, particularly in safeguarding critical assets or infrastructures.

The recently delivered MEP, integrated with Raytheon ‘s AN/TPY-2 radar, features three launchers and a fire control unit. The rest of the equipment is expected to be delivered in summer 2025.

What Is THAAD?

THAAD is an advanced missile defense system that protects against short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles within and beyond the Earth’s atmosphere. The battle-tested system, which utilizes the hit-to-kill approach to intercept and eliminate ballistic missiles, is engineered to perform with speed and accuracy. It has also demonstrated a 100 percent ability to intercept potential threats during flight tests.

“THAAD is a combat-proven, game-changing asset for America and its allies that’s being used in-theater to great effect right now,” said Dawn Golightly , vice president of the upper tier integrated air and missile defense at Lockheed Martin.

“This eighth battery will significantly enhance the U.S. Army’s ability to respond to the growing and evolving ballistic missile threats seen recently, ensuring the security of our country and its allies,” she continued.