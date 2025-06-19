Raytheon, an RTX business, has received a firm-fixed-price U.S. Navy contract modification valued at nearly $299.7 million to supply test equipment and spares for the Evolved SeaSparrow Missile Block 2 Guided Missile program.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Navy Summit on Aug. 26 to gain insights into the latest advancements in naval technology, policy and strategy.

Navy Contract Modification Terms

Work on the modified contract, which also enables the company to exercise options, is expected to be completed by September 2030, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Raytheon will work on the contract in 10 continental U.S. locations, as well in Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Greece, Denmark, Turkey, Australia and Spain.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity in the modification.

Previous SeaSparrow Missile Contract Activities

Raytheon secured in September 2021 an initial contract valued a potential $1.28 billion for the full-rate production of ESSM Block 2 program, a collaboration between the U.S. and several other NATO member countries.

The company subsequently booked a $94.1 million contract modification in November 2023 to provide the Navy and U.S. allies with ESSM Block 2 missile assemblies, shipping containers and spares to fill their FY 2023 requirements. In October 2024, the Navy also awarded Raytheon a $525 million contract to supply the missiles and spares to the United States and its allies.