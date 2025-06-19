Claroty has enhanced its on-premise continuous threat detection, or CTD, platform for U.S. public sector organizations with the addition of exposure management capability and Federal Information Security Modernization Act, or FISMA, support.

The cyber-physical systems protection company said Wednesday the Claroty CTD platform’s new capabilities seek to help federal, state and local government agencies and education institutions better protect several systems, including IT, operational technology and facility-related control systems.

Jen Sovada, general manager of public sector at Claroty, said government agencies need technology that could help address current and emerging cybersecurity threats.

“Claroty continues to develop CTD intentionally, to meet the specific needs of those working to secure our nation’s critical operations—from understanding exposure, remediating vulnerabilities, and enabling compliance,” added Sovada, a previous Wash100 awardee.

Exposure Management Capabilities

With exposure management, Claroty CTD could enable security teams at public sector agencies to prioritize assets and remediation for critical vulnerabilities with support from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog.

FISMA Support With STIG-Hardened Configuration Management Controls

The company has improved the CTD platform’s operating system for Security Technical Implementation Guide-hardened configuration management controls, which support FISMA and Department of Defense Risk Management framework requirements for federal agencies.

Claroty has also introduced updates to CTO to help public sector organizations improve their ability to comply with federal security requirements, including FIPS-140-2, FIPS-140-3, NIST SP 800-53 and FISMA.