BAE Systems, Army to Develop Howitzer Upgrade Prototype Under CRADA

BAE Systems has entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center, or DEVCOM-AC, to advance the M109-52 self-propelled howitzer prototype.

Upgrade to the M109A7 Paladin

BAE Systems said Wednesday that the M109-52 seeks to upgrade the M109A7 Paladin, enhancing the platform’s artillery capability and lethality. The M109-52 features a 52-caliber cannon from defense company Rheinmetall, which offers greater range than the 39-caliber cannon that typically comes with the M109A7.

Work on the CRADA will be carried out at Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey and at facilities in Anniston, Alabama; Elgin, Oklahoma; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Sterling Heights, Michigan; and York, Pennsylvania.

Remarks of BAE Systems’ Dan Furber

Dan Furber, artillery product line director for BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business, said the partnership with DEVCOM-AC will continue to modernize the Army’s long-range precision fires needs.

“We’re bringing together battle-proven systems with mature technologies to secure a significant leap forward in capability at a much lower cost – that’s the power in partnership,” he added. 

Written by Vivienne Wordsworth

