Shipyard services provider JAG Alaska has secured a $95.4 million contract to complete the maintenance and upgrades to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Ship Oscar Dyson, a fisheries survey vessel designed to gather data on fish populations, conduct marine mammal and seabird surveys and study marine ecosystems. The ship will undergo maintenance after the 2026 field season and is expected to be back in service in time for the 2028 field season, NOAA said Wednesday.

Modifications to Oscar Dyson

The modifications and upgrades to the NOAAS Oscar Dyson include replacing pumps, fans, cranes, the fire detection system and radars and adding more single-person state rooms. The ship will also have its propulsion system replaced with variable speed, tier-4 generators.

Remarks by NOAA’s Chad Cary

According to NOAA Corps Rear Adm. Chad Cary, director of the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations, the upgrades will allow the Oscar Dyson to continue addressing the needs of the nation, especially in Alaskan and Artic waters.

“Modernizing the shipboard technology will improve the Dyson’s fuel efficiency and operational safety, while ensuring that future research performed by the Dyson continues to be second to none,” he added.