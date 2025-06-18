Riverside Research has partnered with Anduril Industries to enhance the cybersecurity of critical defense capabilities.

The collaboration aims to apply advanced formal methods technologies developed by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to Anduril’s Lattice software platform and the critical defense systems used by national security agencies and warfighters, Riverside Research said Tuesday.

Securing the Tactical Edge

DARPA’s formal methods are mathematically rigorous techniques that ensure software code is incorruptible to eliminate cyber vulnerabilities at the tactical edge that adversaries could exploit.

“Riverside Research has a strong commitment to leading formal methods research that encourages a deeper understanding of the system, leading to higher quality software by identifying and eliminating ambiguities and errors at an earlier, less costly stage,” said Rob Denz, vice president of the Open Innovation Center at Riverside Research. “However, the critical measure of success for our company is to transition our research to operational users to solve real problems, secure parsing technologies are but one example of our success in this mission.”

The partnership will initially focus on developing formal methods-based processes using Riverside Research’s secure parser technology, which utilizes DARPA’s advances in formal methods tooling and methodology, for integration into Anduril’s product suite. Anduril plans to expand the capabilities to its other systems that support national security agencies and warfighters in the future.

According to Gokul Subramanian, senior vice president of engineering at Anduril, making software-defined systems impervious to cyberattacks is essential for ensuring mission success. Riverside Research and Anduril are pioneering efforts to eliminate cyber vulnerabilities at the tactical edge, hoping that they could set a precedent for widespread adoption of formal methods across all Department of Defense systems, he added.