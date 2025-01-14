Hexagon US Federal Appoints Elliot Ferguson as COO

Hexagon US Federal, an independent subsidiary of global sensor and software technology provider Hexagon, has appointed Elliott Ferguson as chief operating officer. Hexagon said Monday that the new COO will join Chris Reichert and Becky Harris, president and CEO and chief financial officer, respectively, as a member of the senior leadership team.

Commenting on the appointment, Reichert said, “During Elliott’s more than five years at Hexagon US Federal, we have seen firsthand that his commitment to our mission, customers, and employees makes him well-positioned to help us navigate this next phase. With Elliott’s leadership, we will have stronger alignment across all functions, greater operational effectiveness, and a compelling strategic path forward.”

Before this promotion, Elliott was Hexagon US Federal’s vice president of geospatial solutions, where he oversaw operations, delivery and innovation on programs and efforts that deliver Hexagon’s technologies, services and data to customers. He worked for more than ten years in the geospatial community prior to joining the company. His main focus was product-based solutions and data delivery.