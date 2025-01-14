HII Conducts USS Harrisburg Christening

HII christened USS Harrisburg , the 14th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, on Jan. 11 at the company’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division. LPD 30, the first Flight II in the class, is expected to provide support for expeditionary warfare and humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions, HII said Saturday.

USS Harrisburg Honors City’s Historical Past

The ship is named after Harrisburg, the capital city of Pennsylvania, to honor the city’s illustrious past and unwavering support of the U.S. military. Harrisburg started as a strategic trading outpost that was instrumental in shaping the nation’s industrial landscape, particularly during the Westward Migration, the American Civil War and the Industrial Revolution.

LPD 30 Sponsors

USS Harrisburg has two sponsors, namely, Alexandra Curry of Middletown, Pennsylvania, and Jennifer Diaz of Philadelphia. Curry is the wife of the mayor of Middletown while Diaz is the wife of Chris Diaz, the chief of staff to the secretary of the Navy.

The co-sponsors, who were honored during the ceremony, performed the traditional smashing of a bottle of sparkling wine across the ship’s bow to officially christen Harrisburg.