Global Telehealth Services Platform Attains FedRAMP Authorization

Global Telehealth Services has received a Moderate designation from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its remote patient monitoring software-as-a-service platform.

The customizable GTS VirtualHealth Platform allows healthcare providers to monitor vital patient data in remote locations and conduct video conferences using Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act-compliant video, Carahsoft Technology , the platform’s distributor, said Tuesday.

Tim Boltz , healthcare program executive at Carahsoft, said, “By securing the FedRAMP Authorized designation, GTS will empower healthcare providers to improve their understanding of patients’ needs.”

The platform is available via Carahsoft’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contracts, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 Contract and National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint Master Agreement.