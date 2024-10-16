Trane CEO David Regnery Joins L3Harris Board of Directors

Trane Technologies Chair and CEO David Regnery will support L3Harris Technologies in its journey to transform the defense industry as a newly appointed member of the latter’s board of directors.

Regnery has served as Trane’s CEO since July 2021 and as the company’s board chair since January 2022, L3Harris said Tuesday. He also held other leadership roles at the company, including president and chief operating officer responsible for three Trane regional reportable segments and mission-critical company operations, including supply chain, engineering and IT.

According to Christopher Kubasik, chair and CEO of L3Harris and a previous Wash100 awardee, Regnery’s experience leading large organizations and shaping Trane’s future strategy will help L3Harris position itself as the industry’s trusted disruptor.

Kubasik described Regnery as a strong business leader, who puts the customer first and creates “a culture where innovation and accountability are important drivers of business decisions.”

Regnery is the third independent director added to L3Harris’ board.