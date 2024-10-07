Department of the Air Force Issues Solicitation for $3.75B Strategic Transformation Support Follow-On Contract

The Department of the Air Force has issued a solicitation for the follow-on Strategic Transformation Support multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract valued at up to $3.75 billion. The IDIQ will provide advisory, assistance and professional services support for the management of enterprise-level, strategic transformation initiatives at the DAF, Department of Defense and federal agencies, according to the request for proposal posted Wednesday on SAM.gov.

The STS II contract will have two tiers. For the first tier, three contractors will be selected to carry out eight to 10 task orders. Up to 30 task orders will be issued to five prime contractors for the second tier of the IDIQ.

Proposers will need to make three submissions to be considered in the IDIQ. The first set of requirements is due on Oct. 9 while the deadline for final submissions is on Nov. 22.