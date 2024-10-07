Textron Systems Team Completes RIPSAW M3 Prototypes for Army RCV Program

The U.S. Army has received two RIPSAW M3 prototype vehicles from Textron Systems , Howe & Howe and Teledyne FLIR Defense , collectively known as Team RIPSAW, as part of the Robotic Combat Vehicle Phase I: Platform Prototype program.

Textron Inc. said Thursday the RIPSAW M3 , delivered to the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, is designed to fulfill Army specifications while ensuring transportability and mission versatility.

The prototypes feature a modular open systems architecture design and a common chassis that allows various interchangeable payloads from a basic flat-top deck.

Mike Howe , senior vice president of Howe & Howe, highlighted the innovative technology developed by the company. “Designed for ease of integration with a common robotic core, the prototypes delivered represent the decades of experience in the ground robotics space our team possesses.”

David Phillips , SVP of air, land and sea systems at Textron Systems, added, “Our dedication to testing the prototype vehicles before delivery ensures we’re providing a rugged, reliable system.”