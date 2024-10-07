Textron Systems Team Completes RIPSAW M3 Prototypes for Army RCV Program

The U.S. Army has received two RIPSAW M3 prototype vehicles from Textron Systems, Howe & Howe and Teledyne FLIR Defense, collectively known as Team RIPSAW, as part of the Robotic Combat Vehicle Phase I: Platform Prototype program.
Textron Inc. said Thursday the RIPSAW M3, delivered to the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, is designed to fulfill Army specifications while ensuring transportability and mission versatility.
The prototypes feature a modular open systems architecture design and a common chassis that allows various interchangeable payloads from a basic flat-top deck.
Mike Howe, senior vice president of Howe & Howe, highlighted the innovative technology developed by the company. “Designed for ease of integration with a common robotic core, the prototypes delivered represent the decades of experience in the ground robotics space our team possesses.”
David Phillips, SVP of air, land and sea systems at Textron Systems, added, “Our dedication to testing the prototype vehicles before delivery ensures we’re providing a rugged, reliable system.”
JihFen Lei, president of Teledyne FLIR Defense, said, “We’re excited to bring our expertise in uncrewed aerial systems, 360-degree situational awareness, and intelligent sensing technology onto the RIPSAW M3 that will give soldiers a decisive tactical edge and allow commanders to make better, faster decisions.”