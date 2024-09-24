Sentar Receives DLA Contract to Enhance Digital Twins Cybersecurity

Sentar will work to enhance cybersecurity for digital twins under a new contract awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency.

The company said Tuesday it aims to safeguard data exchanges between operational technology devices or physical systems and their digital twins by applying cybersecurity principles such as network segmentation, continuous verification and access limitation.

The award is Sentar’s second digital twin-related contract with the DLA this year. The first was focused on equipping digital twin architecture with cyber attack analysis and prediction technology of the company.

Gary Mayes, senior director of research and development at Sentar, welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with DLA on the effort.

“With the growing number of cyber-attacks on industrial systems, our approach is well-positioned to meet the needs for advanced, integrated cybersecurity solutions,” he added. “This project underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge security measures that protect our nation’s critical infrastructure.”

Aside from DLA, Sentar is also working with the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic to help the Defense Health Agency implement cybersecurity measures for servers and workstation assets and programs of record systems across the Military Health System.

Efforts are under a potential five-year, $172.7 million follow-on task order awarded by NIWC Atlantic.