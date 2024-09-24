Boeing Names Markeeva Morgan, Greg Coffey to VP, Program Management Roles

Boeing has appointed aerospace and defense executive Markeeva Morgan as vice president and program manager of business operations and compliance and industry leader Greg Coffey as VP and program manager for the VC-25B.

Morgan and Coffey announced their new positions in separate LinkedIn posts published Monday.

Markeeva Morgan

Morgan brings over 20 years of experience in project management and engineering within the Department of Defense, NASA and Boeing to the role. He will work to help accelerate business and digital transformation efforts at the Arlington, Virginia-based defense and aerospace contractor.

“I’m excited to secure new lines of business, expedite the efficiency and effectiveness of our current execution, and streamline our compliance processes and tools,” he said in his post.

Prior to this position, he was VP and program manager for the VC-25B. His previous roles at Boeing include senior director and program manager for government executive transportation services and support and director and site executive.

He spent a decade at NASA, where he served as program manager of Space Launch System stages avionics hardware subsystems and program manager of Advanced Defense and Technology Cluster Initiative.

Morgan also served as program manager at Naval Reactors for nuclear instrumentation and control systems.

Greg Coffey

In his new position, Coffey will oversee the VC-25B presidential transport aircraft program at Boeing.

Prior to this role, he was director of Phantom Works, the prototyping arm of Boeing Defense, Space and Security.

Coffey has been with Boeing for over three decades and has held various leadership roles, including F-15EX program director and director of F/A-18 international programs.