Iridium Introduces New Satellite-Enabled Module for IoT

Iridium Communications has added a new connectivity module that can support artificial intelligence Internet of Things, or AIoT. The Iridium Certus 9704 can deliver real-time data analysis and enable automated decision-making, the McLean, Virginia-based company said Thursday.

New Offerings From Iridium

According to the satellite communications provider, Iridium Certus 9704 is 34 percent smaller than the Iridium 9603 and marks an 83 percent reduction in idle power consumption compared to its predecessor.

The IoT module is equipped with the Iridium Messaging Transport, which enables users to send and receive data over the global Iridium network. The device supports the rapid transfer of larger-size data, pictures and audio files, ideal for various use cases, ranging from personal safety to remote sensing for wildlife protection.

In addition, Iridium is ensuring that the module is future-ready by allowing users to easily offload computing to the cloud, reducing processing at the edge.

“We’ve now packed more capability and value into the smallest module ever from Iridium,” commented Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium and a Wash100 awardee.

In tandem with the new module, the company also debuted the Iridium Certus 9704 Development Kit. The test kit includes a motherboard, antenna, power supply and module. It also comes with software from open-source platform provider Arduino.

“The Iridium Certus 9704 module and Development Kit were designed with the developer in mind,” explained Omar Azad, associate director of product management at Iridium, “We want to make it as easy as possible for anyone to experience the new module’s capabilities and quality of the IMT service.”

“When companies choose to develop with Iridium, they know they are partnering with the leader in satellite IoT applications, and we’ll support them through the development and deployment of their solutions,” Desch added.