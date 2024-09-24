Alpha Omega Secures Contract to Support USDA Crop Insurance Program; Gautam Ijoor Quoted

Technology company Alpha Omega has secured a contract to support the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop Insurance Program. The company said Monday that it will work with the USDA to protect the agricultural sector against the impacts of climate change.

According to Gautam Ijoor, president and CEO of Alpha Omega, the award reflects the company’s commitment to harnessing the benefits of technology for national resilience and global leadership.

“Alpha Omega will leverage its technological expertise to provide innovative solutions that help mitigate the risks of climate change and strengthen the nation’s food security,” he commented.

The contract also aligns with the company’s mission to deliver innovative technologies to federal agencies to address the nation’s most pressing challenges.

The Crop Insurance Program helps farmers and ranchers manage losses due to adverse weather events such as drought and hail and price fluctuations. The program started in the 1930s to secure the U.S. food supply.

In January, Alpha Omega also won a potential five-year, $43 million contract from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to support the agency’s Data Stewardship Division.