Raytheon Lands $126M Army Deal to Deliver Stinger Anti-Aircraft Missiles

RTX business Raytheon has received a $126.2 million contract from the U.S. Army to produce and deliver Stinger missiles.

Under the agreement, Raytheon will also provide ancillary equipment and support services to help the Army operate the man-portable anti-aircraft weapons, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The Army Contracting Command solicited the opportunity online and received one proposal.

The command will obligate funds with each order issued under the deal, whose work performance period will run through April 30, 2030.

According to RTX, the lightweight Stinger air defense system is designed for rapid deployment by ground troops. It provides soldiers with increased protection against agile threats.

The combat-proven system, which boasts 270 fixed- and rotary-wing intercepts, is used by all four U.S. military services and is deployed in 19 countries.

Written by Derrick Henry

