Armedia’s Case Management Platform Secures FedRAMP Authority to Operate

ArkCase, an open source case management platform from software company Armedia, has been given authority to operate at the moderate impact level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Armedia said Thursday that ArkCase, its flagship product, works to support a variety of processes, including legal and investigative case management and correspondence and complaint management.

ArkCase’s FedRAMP authorization was sponsored by the Postal Regulatory Commission, which uses the platform for its eDocket/eFiling system.

For Armedia CEO James Bailey, the FedRAMP authorization testifies not only to the platform’s capabilities but also to his company’s dedication to providing clients with secure products.

“We are honored by the trust placed in us by the PRC and are committed to further innovation,” Bailey added.

Written by Jerry Petersen

