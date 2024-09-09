in News

IBM Opens New Flagship Office in New York

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the opening of IBM’s new flagship office at One Madison Avenue in New York.

The new 270,000-square-foot office, which will house over 2,000 New York-area employees, will feature a 22,000-square-foot Innovation Studio, where the latest technologies will be presented through immersive experiences, IBM said Friday.

The building’s workspaces, including individual zones, collaboration zones for groups of up to 300 people and community zones, are designed to meet the needs of current and future employees.

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting event, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the new office will allow the company to enhance collaborations between employees, clients and partners on various technologies, including enterprise artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud and quantum.

Also present at the ceremony was Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

In a speech, he said the office will “support thousands of jobs and contribute to the incredible growth of the tech industry in New York City.”

Written by Kristen Smith

