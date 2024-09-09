Jacobs Names Bob Pragada as Board Chair in Series of Exec Moves Following Completion of CMS Transaction

Jacobs has appointed CEO Bob Pragada as chair of the board of directors and named industry executives Louis Pinkham and Michael Collins as lead independent director and board member, respectively.

The Dallas-based technical and professional services company said Friday the appointments came after it completed the separation of its critical mission solutions and cyber and intelligence businesses.

In November 2023, Jacobs agreed to spin off and merge its CMS and cyber and intelligence businesses with Amentum through a Reverse Morris Trust transaction to establish a publicly traded government technology services contractor with an annual revenue of approximately $13 billion.

Bob Pragada

The Jacobs chief executive takes on additional responsibilities as board chair and succeeds Steve Demetriou, who will serve as executive chair at Amentum following the transaction’s closure.

Pragada, who has been with Jacobs since 2006, assumed the CEO and board member roles in 2023.

During his nearly two-decade career at the company, he has held senior management positions, including senior vice president of global sales, VP of field services, and group VP for the Northern Region.

Louis Pinkham

Pinkham, CEO of Regal Rexnord, has been elected to serve as lead independent director at Jacobs. He has been on the Jacobs board since September 2023.

He replaces Chris Thompson, who will join the Amentum board following the transaction.

Pinkham’s industry career included time as SVP at Crane Co., SVP and general manager of critical power solutions at Eaton and as a process design and development engineer at Molecular Biosystems.

Michael Collins

Collins, a partner at global management consulting firm Bain & Co., will take on the role of board member at Jacobs on Sept. 23.

He has held senior leadership roles at Bain since joining the firm in 1992, including chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Pragada welcomed the addition of Collins to the board.

“His global management consulting experience will bring invaluable insights and strategic guidance as we continue to grow our higher value, high margin consulting and advisory services. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to expand our global impact and deliver sustainable innovative solutions to our clients,” the head of Jacobs said of Collins.